Gwen Lara, 6 Others Die When Small Plane Goes Into Lake

(Newser) – Gwen Lara, dieting proponent and church founder, apparently died Saturday when a small plane crashed into a Tennessee lake soon after takeoff. Her husband, actor Joe Lara, and five other people were on the plane, USA Today reports. A witness saw the plane hit the water, and officials said the search had become a recovery effort by Sunday. "We are no longer ... looking for live victims at this point," said Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders. The small plane had taken off from Smyrna, about 3 miles from Percy Priest Lake, and was headed to Palm Beach, Fla. Lara's daughter Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, whose husband was on the flight, texted church families Saturday saying, the plane "had to go down for a controlled, quick landing ... God is in control."

Lara, who founded Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 based on "faith-based weight loss," drew wide attention for her pronouncements. She said children should obey their parents and wives should obey their husbands. Church members should obey church leaders, Lara said, per the Tennessean. Being overweight indicated greed and gluttony, and she said genetic factors don't affect weight loss. Lara, 66, was criticized for comments about thin Jews imprisoned in concentration camps. Churches around the world used her book, The Weigh Down Diet, and videos despite criticism that the church was a cult. Joe Lara, 58, appeared for a short time in the 1990s in the title role of the TV series, "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures." The other passengers were all church leaders. (Read more plane crash stories.)