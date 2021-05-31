Woman Gets 6 Months for Using Pirated Copies of Windows

(Newser) – Microsoft is apparently cracking down on unauthorized use of its software in Spain—and it has the courts on its side. After several appeals, a woman caught using pirated versions of Windows and Office in a Madrid establishment offering international phone calls has been sentenced to six months in prison, Gizchina reports. The Spanish Supreme Court also upheld a $4,400 fine issued by a Madrid court and ordered the woman to pay Microsoft the cost of licenses for the pirated software, which was running on two of the eight computers in her establishment. El Mundo reports that this is the first conviction issued by the country's top court in a piracy case involving intellectual property. (Read more Windows stories.)