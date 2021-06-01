(Newser) – John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II is enjoying as much acclaim as the first installation released in 2018, with one big fan in particular noting her adoration of the tense horror film. CNN notes that after Amy Schumer recently saw the movie, which stars Krasinksi's wife, Emily Blunt, she went online to post her review. "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," Schumer wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the film. "Amazing to be in a movie theater!!" Her next comment, though, got a bit more personal.

"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity," she added. "But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend." The snark on the Krasinski-Blunt union appeared to be a joke, especially considering Krasinski's reply in the comments section of Schumer's post: "Thank you Amy! ... for blowing up our whole marriage spot." Oddly, however, Schumer has since deleted her post on what BuzzFeed calls "one of the most stable, loved-up couples in Hollywood." Krasinski, 41, recently told Entertainment Tonight that although he and his 38-year-old wife, who married in 2010 and have two young daughters, were "really nervous" about working together when they made the first Quiet Place—"there's a lot of unknowns"—they were over those nerves this time around. "It was just all celebration," he said, adding that he's "blown away and in awe" when he watches Blunt in action. (Read more John Krasinski stories.)