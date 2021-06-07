Congressman Sues Another, Things Get Weird

(Newser) – Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit in March accusing former President Trump and his allies, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, of inciting the January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol. Now, Swalwell has finally served the last person named in the suit—his fellow congressman, Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican, the Hill reports. It's apparently been quite a feat trying to get him served, and Brooks claims Swalwell's people broke the law when they finally managed to do so. He tweeted an accusation that they snuck into his house and "accosted" his wife, an allegation Swalwell's attorney swiftly denied to CNN.

"No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks' house," he says. "A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks' wife, as the federal rules allow. This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing. Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that." Brooks responded to that on Twitter by claiming home security video will prove him right, and that he'll be seeking an arrest warrant. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)