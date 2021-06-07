He Played the Coolest Cop, and Prince's Dad

Clarence Williams III, who starred as Linc Hayes in the TV series "The Mod Squad," appears at an anniversary event for ABC's law enforcement theme shows on Jan. 4, 1978 in Los Angeles. Williams died Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

