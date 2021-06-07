Cheney: Trump Sounds Like Chinese Communists

(Newser) – Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican opponent of former President Trump, says she's heard rhetoric like his before. "When you hear the language he's using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy," Cheney said on a podcast released Monday. She gave examples, the Hill reports. "When he says that our system doesn't work ... when he suggests that it's, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it's failed—those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us." Cheney called Trump's support of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol the most serious violation of the presidential oath in history.

Trump has attacked Cheney since she voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, per the Washington Post. Republicans voted her out of House leadership last month, and she promised to work to keep Trump from becoming president again. His rhetoric now, she told the "Axe Files," is "very dangerous and damaging ... and it's not true." Cheney also said she found House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's pilgrimage to Florida to see Trump—"pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing"—after the Senate's acquittal to be inexcusable. "I asked him why he had done it," Cheney said, per CNN, "and he said, well, he had just been in the neighborhood, essentially." (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)