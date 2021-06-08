Capitol Police Cop 'Horrified' at Lack of Help From Bosses

(Newser) – The warnings were there, at least two weeks in advance. But they never made it to the officers on ground at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. That's one of the takeaways from a bipartisan Senate investigation of the intelligence and security failures surrounding the riots. The report, conducted by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee, catalogs the missteps and suggests some fixes. It can be read in full here. Some highlights:

“The attack was, quite frankly, planned in plain sight," Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, head of the homeland security panel, told reporters. “There were significant, widespread and unacceptable breakdowns in the intelligence gathering," he said, per the Washington Post. "The failure to adequately assess the threat of violence on that day contributed significantly to the breach of the Capitol."

