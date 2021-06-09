Andrew Lloyd Webber: Only Arrest Will Stop Me Reopening

(Newser) – Andrew Lloyd Webber owns six London theaters—and he says he's going to reopen them on June 21 whether the British government chamges its reopening date or not. The composer claims that scientific evidence shows theaters are "completely safe" even at full capacity, the Guardian reports. His production of Cinderella is scheduled to open for previews on June 25. "We are going to open come hell or high water," he tells the Telegraph, and if the government tries to delay lifting restrictions, "We will say: 'come to the theatre and arrest us.'" Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has set June 21 as the date when "all legal limits on social contact" will be lifted, but with cases of the Delta COVID variant surging, some scientists say a delay might be necessary, the Washington Post reports. (Read more Andrew Lloyd Webber stories.)