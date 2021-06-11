Kid Rock Not Remorseful About Use of Homophobic Slur

(Newser) – Kid Rock came under fire for using a homophobic slur while performing at a Tennessee bar over the weekend, but the rocker does not appear to be apologetic about it. "If Kid Rock using the word [slur redacted] offends you, good chance you are one," he tweeted Wednesday. "Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie." (Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, normally signs his tweets with his stage name.)

As TMZ reported at the time, Ritchie was apparently upset Saturday night that people were filming his performance with their phones, and called some audience members "f---ing [slur]s" while flipping off the cameras and making other vulgar gestures. As the New York Post reports, not many seemed impressed with Ritchie's follow-up tweet, with some slamming the 50-year-old as a bigot. Ritchie, a Trump supporter, has also been accused of racism in the past, Fox News reports. (Read more Kid Rock stories.)