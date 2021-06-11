Palm Beach Publix Shooting Leaves Grandma, Toddler Dead

(Newser) – A 55-year-old man walked into a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday and shot dead a woman and her grandson in the produce section, police say. The suspect, Timothy J. Wall, then fatally shot himself, the Palm Beach Post reports. "There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says, per WPTV. "However, detectives are still investigating."

The victims' names are not being released, per the family's request. The boy would have turned two years old this month. "I heard, 'They're shooting!' A woman Publix worker said, 'Run! Shooting!'" one shopper recalls. "Some employees were crying." The shooting took place around 11:40am as the store was full of lunchtime shoppers. (Read more Florida stories.)