CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour Reveals Diagnosis

In what she says is "mostly ... a shoutout to early diagnosis," veteran journalist and war correspondent Christiane Amanpour revealed Monday she has ovarian cancer. The CNN anchor, 63, told viewers she had major surgery, which was successful, and is now undergoing chemotherapy, NBC News reports. She said she is fortunate to have good health insurance through her work, as well as excellent doctors. She is hoping for the "very best possible long-term prognosis," she said, per the Washington Post. Women, she said, should make sure to be screened regularly and pay attention to their bodies and instincts. "Ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished," she said.