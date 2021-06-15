Pink Floyd Cofounder Has Harsh Words for Zuckerberg

(Newser) – Pink Floyd cofounder and bassist Roger Waters had a strong reaction to Facebook's request to use one of the band's songs in an ad promoting Instagram: "F--- you. No f---ing way." Waters went into detail about the offer during a Thursday event in honor of Julian Assange, whom the US is hoping to extradite from Britain, at the The People's Forum in New York City. During a discussion of social media censorship, Waters said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had written to him that morning, offering "a huge, huge amount of money" to use the 1979 classic song "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" in an ad for Instagram. "And the answer is, 'F--- You. No f---ing way,'" said the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, per Mediaite. "It's the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything" and "I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg."

Waters then read aloud from the offer, quoting Facebook as saying "the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is," per Rolling Stone. "It's true and yet they want to sojourn it," Waters said, per Newsweek. "They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room." He then went off on Zuckerberg specifically, calling him a "little prick" who started out as a Harvard student rating women based on their looks and ended up as "one of the most powerful idiots in the world." Asked whether people should delete Facebook, Waters responded "probably." He also noted "Zuckerberg features in my new rock and roll show," without elaborating. No word on if he has the CEO's approval.