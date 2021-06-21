Supreme Court's NCAA Ruling Is a Big Deal

(Newser) – The Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA Monday in a case involving the compensation of student athletes, and the decision is getting lots of attention for good reason. The unanimous decision is "narrow but potentially transformative," writes Nina Totenberg at NPR. That is, while the case doesn't address the larger issue of whether schools can pay salaries to student-athletes, it blasts a hole in the NCAA's longstanding rationale forbidding any kind of pay to athletes, and that could lead to a bigger decision in the future. Coverage:



The justices ruled that schools should be allowed to give students what amount to financial perks, provided they are related to education. That could mean things such as musical instruments, tutoring, scientific equipment, postgrad scholarships, and study abroad, per the New York Times.

