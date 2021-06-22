Paul Rudd Shows One Final Clip for Conan

(Newser) – Conan O'Brien's TBS show is in its final week, and Mashable notes that Paul Rudd visited Monday night to cap a long-running gag. For roughly 20 years, every time Rudd came on O'Brien's show as a guest to plug a movie, he instead used a bizarre clip from a 1988 movie called Mac and Me. (The gag started when O'Brien was at NBC.) On Monday, Rudd showed up during an appearance by Bill Hader and pretended that he'd show a clip of a failed Saturday Night Live sketch featuring the pair of them. Instead came the Mac and Me clip, of course. Watch it here. "Rudd even brought his own Team Coco mug so that when the camera cut back to him, he'd be taking a big swig, just like always," notes Vulture. "Now that's commitment to the bit." (Read more Paul Rudd stories.)