NHL Star's Baby Son Dies After 6 Days

(Newser) – Heartbreaking news from NHL star David Pastrnak: The Boston Bruins right winger says his newborn baby son has died after just six days. "We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON," he said in an Instagram post. "You will be loved FOREVER." Viggo, who was born in June 17, was the first child for the 25-year-old player and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson, CBS reports. No cause of death was disclosed. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times," wrote the Czech player, who has been with the Bruins since he was 18. "We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," the team said in a statement, per ESPN. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss." (Read more NHL stories.)