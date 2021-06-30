Prison Time, but Not a Lot, for Allison Mack in NXIVM Case

(Newser) – Allison Mack's Monday apology for her involvement with the cult-like NXIVM group—and prosecutors' request for leniency—apparently struck a chord with US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. The Smallville actress, who pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in 2019, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday, plus three years of supervised release and a $20,000 fine, CNN reports. She could have faced a maximum of 40 years, though sentencing guidelines recommended between 14 and 17.5 years. Prosecutors asked for a lesser sentence, saying Mack had provided "substantial assistance" to the investigation that led to a conviction and a 120-year sentence for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, reports People. She has been under house arrest at her parents' home. At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Mack told the court that she was filled with "remorse and guilt." In a letter submitted to the court, she apologized to the women she had exposed to "the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man." Garaufis said he believed the apology was sincere, but the 38-year-old should still face prison time for being a "willing and proactive ally" of Raniere, the AP reports. One victim told the judge Mack did not deserve mercy. "She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth," Jessica Joan said. "Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being."