Lone Conservative on The View Is Leaving

(Newser) – The View is losing its conservative voice. Meghan McCain told viewers of the ABC morning show on Thursday that she's leaving when the current season wraps up at the end of July. "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off," McCain said as the show began, per People. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View." Watch her announcement here. The 36-year-old McCain had her first child in September, and she said that played a big part in her decision.

story continues below

The background: McCain left New York City amid the pandemic and now lives in DC with her husband and new daughter. The studio, however, wanted her to move back to New York, reports Axios. "I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know, her first steps and her first words—I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," she said Thursday. McCain's co-hosts and frequent sparring partners praised her, with Whoopi Goldberg saying it had been "wonderful" to work with her and Joy Behar calling her a "formidable opponent," per CNN. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)