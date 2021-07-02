Amber Heard: I Had Baby 'on My Own Terms'

(Newser) – This year may have dealt another blow to Johnny Depp, but it brought a bundle of joy to his ex-wife. Amber Heard announced the birth of her first child, daughter Oonagh Paige, on Thursday. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," the 35-year-old Aquaman actor wrote in an Instagram post shared with her 3.9 million followers, which showed her cuddling the baby girl against her chest. Oonagh comes from an Irish word meaning lamb, Newsweek reports, noting "in Irish folklore, Oonagh was the Queen of Fairies." Paige appears to be a nod to Heard's late mother, who died in May 2020 at age 63.

Heard didn't say how her daughter, born April 8, was conceived—Page Six reports she used a surrogate—but she noted "how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." Heard claimed abuse by Depp after the pair split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017, around the time Heard says she decided to have a child. She's been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since January 2020 but is Oonagh's sole legal parent, per Page Six. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)