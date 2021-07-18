Here's One Doctor's 6-Step Routine for an Awesome Day

(Newser) – Ali Abdaal is a junior doctor in the UK who shares tips and life hacks on YouTube and his podcast, and in one recent video with more than half a million views, he explains why he's "never tired." The secret, per Esquire, is a six-step routine meant to get him the best sleep possible:

No caffeine after 2pm: It simply takes too long to leave your bloodstream and can impact your quality of sleep, he says. Mayo Clinic, in its own list of six tips for better sleep, says it's also important to include physical activity during the day and, if possible, spend time outside. Make sure you're not doing anything too physically taxing right before bedtime, however. Also, per the clinic: no naps, or only very short ones, unless you work nights, and steer clear from alcohol, nicotine, and large meals late in the day. (Although, it warns, you also shouldn't go to sleep hungry.) No phone before bed: Abdaal leaves it all the way across his room, charging, and reads instead for the 20 minutes before going to sleep. Mayo Clinic suggests a calming atmosphere in the bedroom, like ear plugs—or a fan for white noise, depending on your preference—and notes that restful activities like a bath or meditation can also be helpful before bed.

story continues below