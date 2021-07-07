Teen Sentenced in 'Terrible' Death of Uber Eats Driver

(Newser) – Both teens who pleaded guilty in connection with a March 23 carjacking that ended in the death of an Uber Eats driver will be placed in juvenile detention until they turn 21—the maximum sentence allowed, reports NBC News. Prosecutors said the Maryland girls, then ages 13 and 15, asked 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar for a ride near the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station, only to pull a stun gun on him a few blocks later, near Nationals Park, and try to take control of his Honda Accord. The car ultimately slammed into other vehicles and a tree and flipped. Anwar died at a nearby hospital.

story continues below

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder in May and was sentenced in June, the same month in which the younger teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The Washington Post reports lawyers for the girl, now 14, had asked that she just be placed with DC's Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until she turned 18, but DC Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz on Tuesday said the teen required "very intensive services." During her sentencing Leibovitz called the incident "terrible and devastating" and one that Anwar's family would never get over, reports NBC Washington. The girl reportedly sobbed while in court, telling Leibovitz, "I never meant to do it. ... I will change." (Read more Uber Eats stories.)