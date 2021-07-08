Giuliani Can't Practice Law in Washington, DC, Now

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani is experiencing the domino effect. CNN reports that after temporarily losing his license to practice law in New York, his law license was on Wednesday suspended in Washington, DC, "pending [the] outcome" of a full disciplinary proceeding in New York. CNBC reports the New York decision automatically triggered the DC suspension. Indeed, the brief order begins with, "On consideration of a certified copy of an order of the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department..." A side note from the AP: "The practical impact of the DC court ruling is questionable, since Giuliani's law license in Washington was already inactive."

A New York appellate court on June 24 found "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020." The five-judge panel handed Giuliani an interim suspension that Politico describes as "an action taken only in the most serious cases of alleged misconduct." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)