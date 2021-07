(Newser) – Persistent Bill Cosby fans will be cheered by this update from his publicist; those who have soured on him, maybe not so much: In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, Andrew Wyatt said the 83-year-old is currently with his family following his release from prison last week—but that he won't be staying out of the public eye for long. Wyatt says Cosby intends to retake the stage in the US, Canada, and London in the near future (no date was given), with an act that will be "inclusive of human rights and civil rights" as a result of his own prison experiences.

Wyatt tells TMZ that Cosby's camp has started reaching out to comedy clubs and promoters, and that the response was encouraging. "In his physical appearance, he's exuberant. In his mental state, he's exuberant. In his feelings and humor, he's exuberant," Wyatt said. He's "more powerful than we've ever seen." A book and docuseries are also in the works. (Read more Bill Cosby stories.)