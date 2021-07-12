13-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Bronx Gang Dispute

(Newser) – Police say a gang dispute resulted in a fatal shooting in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, with the victim's age causing double-takes. Jaryan Elliot was only 13, reports WABC-TV. NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted that Jaryan was the "intended target." Police and witnesses say a gunman emerged from a car about 3pm and shot Jaryan multiple times as he stood outside Angels Cafe. The boy stumbled into the cafe but could not be saved, reports the Daily News. "He was just a baby!" a cafe employee tells the newspaper. Police have not arrested any suspects or shed light on a motive beyond saying it was "gang-related." City Councilman Oswald Feliz, who represents the neighborhood where the shooting took place, tweeted that "we cannot and will not continue to lose our children."

The NYPD had logged 765 shootings in the city as of June 13, up from 555 at this time last year, reports the New York Times. Democratic nominee for New York mayor Eric Adams, who made public safety the linchpin of his campaign, will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss ways of curbing gun violence, per the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, a vigil with candles and handwritten messages went up about the building where Jaryan lived. A 20-year-old who knew him said he had spoken with Jaryan shortly before the shooting. "I told him, 'Be safe,'" he recounts to the Times. (Read more Bronx stories.)