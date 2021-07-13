Weeks After Man Plowed Into Bike Race, Cyclist Dies

(Newser) – Three weeks after a pickup truck driver plowed into an Arizona bicycle race, one of the cyclists who was injured in the apparent attack has died. Jeremy Barrett, 58, was seen as a welcoming presence for new riders in the area, and was well-known as a rider both at home and abroad, friends tell the AP. He was also an all-around good person, one says: "I was told that while the paramedics were working on him, he was asking how his friends were and if they were OK." He had been improving, but he suffered a stroke in recent days and his condition went downhill, Tucson.com reports. AZ Cycling says he died Saturday night.

Suspect Shawn Michael Chock, 36, who was shot by police after allegedly fleeing the scene, has so far been charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight, but more charges are expected to be added now. Chock, who has pleaded not guilty, was hospitalized until July 2 but is now jailed. (Read more Arizona stories.)