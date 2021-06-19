Police Shoot Driver After Pickup Strikes Bicyclists

(Newser) – A pickup truck was driven into a benefit bicycle race Saturday in Arizona, leaving at least six people critically injured. Police chased down and shot the driver, a 35-year-old white man, who also was hospitalized in critical condition, CNN reports. The event was the 13th annual Bike the Bluff race, a 58-mile ride in eastern Arizona, per the New York Times. The riders were run down in Show Low, about 180 miles northeast of Phoenix. Officials said they don't know what, if anything, led up to the attack. "We don’t know the motivation," one official said, per the AP.

"Our community is shocked at this incident," a police spokesperson said. Police said seven bicyclists were taken to the hospital, one of them by air. All were listed in critical condition. Two or three other riders went to the hospital on their own and were being treated, officials said. They haven't released the driver's name; police said he was shot when officers tried to stop him. The race had 270 entrants. Several local and state agencies were investigating. (Read more bicycling stories.)