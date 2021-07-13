Prince William in Hot Water After Comments on Racism

(Newser) – Prince William condemned the racist abuse that Black members of England's soccer team were subjected to after the team lost the Europe championship to Italy, but now William is the one under scrutiny. Commenters on social media were quick to note that the British royal has not yet publicly defended his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, after her claims of being subjected to racism from members of the royal family, Fox News reports. In fact, the Los Angeles Times reports, William defended the family after Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

story continues below

Prince Charles and wife Camilla also seemed to speak out against the racism directed at the soccer players, while staying largely silent on Markle's allegations. "Tell me football and your public image is more important than your family without telling me that football and your public image is more than your family," reads one Twitter response to the couple. "When exactly do you decry racism? When it's not directed via tabloids at your family?" And in a response to William's tweet, there was this: "Now one for your sister-in-law. We'll wait..." (Read more Prince William stories.)