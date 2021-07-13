Texas Governor on Lawmakers: 'They Will Be Arrested'

(Newser) – The national debate over voting laws is very much in the spotlight again Tuesday, and not only because President Biden plans to address the topic in a speech in Philadelphia. Democratic lawmakers in Texas remained holed up in DC after fleeing the state to prevent new restrictions from going into place. Coverage:

The walkout: More than 50 Democrats boarded two planes and flew out of Austin on Monday, a move that deprives the Republican majority in the state House of a quorum and thus temporarily stops them from passing new voting laws, reports the Texas Tribune. Democrats say they're prepared to stay away for weeks, until the end of the current special session ends.

Governor's threat: "As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested," GOP Gov. Greg Abbott tells KVUE. He said the lawmakers would be "cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done." Abbott's comments reflect a common sentiment in coverage: State Democrats can gum up the vote, but they don't have a permanent way to block new legislation. Abbott, for example, can keep calling special sessions. (State Democrats have done this before.)

