Democrats Walk Out, Blocking Texas Voting Legislation

(Newser) – A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline, the AP reports. Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when. About two hours before a midnight deadline to pass the bill, Democrats began filing out of the chamber in greater and greater numbers, denying Republicans the quorum necessary to hold a final vote. The walkout handed Republicans a rare defeat in the Texas Capitol where they control every lever of power and wield overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate. “I am disappointed that some members decided to break quorum,” said Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who carried the bill in the House. “We all know what that meant. I understand why they were dong it, but we all took an oath to Texans that we would be here to do our jobs.”

story continues below

The bill known as Senate Bill 7 would have imposed a raft of election changes that eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers, and impose new requirements in order to cast a ballot by mail in Texas, which already has some of toughest voting laws in the nation. Under revisions during closed-door negotiations, Republicans added language that could make it easier for a judge to overturn an election and pushed back the start of Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The 67-page measure would also eliminate drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling centers, both of which Harris County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, introduced last year. “We've said for so many years that we want more people to participate in our democracy. And it just seems that's not the case,” Democratic state Rep. Carl Sherman said.