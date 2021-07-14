Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Home Birth, Puppy Pads and All

(Newser) – Younger star Hilary Duff welcomed her third child in March and is now sharing with fans how it happened, with a co-star along for the ride. In a Tuesday post on Instagram, Duff shared intimate photos of the home birth of daughter Mae James Bair in Los Angeles, showing the blue-haired actor leaning next to a bed, straddling an exercise ball, and being supported by husband Matthew Koma and Younger co-star Molly Bernard, who acted as doula, per US Weekly. Bernard previously told Entertainment Tonight that she assisted the 33-year-old, whom she described as "the strongest, most graceful, fierce person I've ever met in my life." "It permanently changed my life watching her [give birth]," she added. Duff—who wed Kuma in December 2019, a little over a year after the birth of their daughter, Banks—announced she was pregnant in October.

story continues below

"My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet," Duff wrote Tuesday. "She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before." Those pads feature in several photos Duff shared. Another photo shows a bulletin board filled with words of inspiration. "This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is," Duff added. "A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers." Duff also thanked her own mother, Susan Duff, who "was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside." Duff previously shared a photo of the newborn with Banks and 8-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. (Read more Hilary Duff stories.)