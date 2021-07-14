Richard Sherman Could Face Domestic Violence, DUI Charges

(Newser) – NFL star Richard Sherman was denied bail Wednesday after a late-night arrest on suspicion of domestic violence burglary. Police in the Seattle suburb of Redmond say the 33-year-old free-agent cornerback was arrested after they received a 911 call around 2am from somebody saying a family member was trying to force their way into a home, ESPN reports. Police say Sherman fought with officers but was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. State police say Sherman is also being investigated for allegedly crashing his car and abandoning it around an hour before the Redmond incident, reports NBC Sports. State police, who were trying to find Sherman to determine if he was impaired, found him at the Redmond address and assisted with the arrest.

Police say Sherman never gained entry to the home, but he had a "verbal altercation" with the residents. "At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody," Sherman's wife Ashley Moss, tells the Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character." Police say it is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects not to be granted bail until they appear before a judge, which could happen Thursday in Sherman's case. Sherman, a former Seattle Seahawk, finished his third season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He is a vice president of the NFL Players Association, which said Wednesday it had "activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved." (Read more Richard Sherman stories.)