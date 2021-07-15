Johnson & Johnson Sunscreen Recall Affects 5 Products

(Newser) – Check your sunscreen bottles: Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its products due to the presence of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. The voluntary recall affects all can sizes and SPF levels of Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen plus four Neutrogena sunscreens: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen. The recall comes on the heels of a May report revealing dozens of sun care products found to be tainted with benzene, USA Today reports. The FDA has more details on the recall and how consumers can get a refund.

However, it takes repeated exposure for benzene to cause cancer, and the levels found in the J&J products were low. The company says in a statement that no adverse health consequences would be expected from using any of the recalled products, but that it was recommending people stop using them "out of an abundance of caution." "While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products," the statement says. "We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products."