Scottie Pippen: Come Watch the Olympics at My House

(Newser) – You could watch the Tokyo Olympics from Scottie Pippen's home and, in his words, "sleep in my bed." The six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist has turned to Airbnb to offer three one-night stays at his vacation home in Illinois' Highland Park where fans can take in Olympic basketball games, including the gold and silver medal games, perhaps in Pippen's own movie theater. The 9,500-square-foot mansion also offers an indoor basketball court, indoor sauna, and outdoor infinity pool with a water slide, per E! and the Chicago Tribune. "What's a better place to spend watching the Games than in a home of a two-time Olympian?" Pippen said in a statement, per the Tribune. "This was an opportunity to give a fan a chance to really live this experience and watch the games from my home and sleep in my bed."

story continues below

Two of six bedrooms and one of 5.5 bathrooms will be available to renters, who must live in the US, along with the rest of the house. Up for four people can stay on Aug. 2, Aug. 4, and Aug. 6 for $92 per night, in honor of the year Pippen and his US teammates took home gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Dinner and snacks are included, too, per WBBM. Guests won't get to meet Pippen in person, but he will offer a virtual greeting at check-in, per the Tribune. Pippen will also talk about his Olympic experiences in 1992 and 1996 during a virtual Airbnb experience on Aug. 5. His former 1992 US Olympic Men's Basketball teammates Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing will also host experiences, as will other competing and noncompeting Olympians and Paralympians, per the Tribune. Booking for Pippen's rental opens July 22 at 1pm ET. (Read more Scottie Pippen stories.)