(Newser) – Three close friends on a cross-country road trip together may not sound that unusual, but how this adventure came about certainly is. Long story short: They all found out they were dating the same guy, at the same time. Morgan Tabor, 21, of Boise, Idaho, tells the Washington Post she'd been with the 20-year-old college student on and off for a few years when she started getting a weird feeling in December about some of his comments to other women on social media. When Tabor looked at one of those women's Instagram pages, she made a shocking discovery: lots of photos of her boyfriend with that other woman. Further digging led to the revelation he'd been dating at least six others, including Bekah King, 18, also of Boise, and Abi Roberts, 19, of Salt Lake City. After the three swapped stories, they dumped their communal boyfriend, starting talking and texting, and hit it off. That's when they decided to fulfill a dream their ex had had: to travel around the US.

The women scraped up a few thousand dollars, bought a 30-year-old school bus, and spent months converting it for their trip. They headed out of Boise in mid-June; as of Friday, they were somewhere near Yellowstone. Although the Post mentions the women are spending just the summer on the road, the Salt Lake Tribune hints at longer-term plans. "We're winging it a little bit," Tabor tells Good Morning America. Meanwhile, the former boyfriend agreed to talk to the Post, as long as they kept his name out of it (his ex-girlfriends agreed to keep him anonymous, saying they're not trying to do him any harm). "There are two sides to everything, but I think the best thing right now is to say nothing," he told the paper, though he did add one more thought about his exes: "I really don't want anything to do with them anymore." Follow the trio's adventures on their Instagram account, the BAM Bus ("BAM" standing for the first letter of each of their names).