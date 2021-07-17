'Just a Friend' Singer Biz Markie Dead at 57

(Newser) – Marcel Theo Hall, better known to most as rapper Biz Markie, has died. The "Just a Friend" singer was 57. Per TMZ, he'd been suffering complications from diabetes. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” Markie's rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years." Markie had been seriously ill since at least last summer, when TMZ reported he'd checked into a physical rehab facility. In April, his friend and fellow rapper Big Daddy Kane told The Breakfast Club that Markie's condition was improving amid rumors he'd slipped into a coma.

