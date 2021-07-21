NJ Jets Assistant Coach Fighting for Life After Crash

(Newser) – New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh asked for prayers Tuesday for assistant coach Gregg Knapp, who was critically injured Saturday in what Saleh described as a "horrific crash" in California. "Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said, per TMZ. The San Ramon Police Department says Knapp was injured when a car hit his bicycle near his off-season home in Danville Saturday afternoon. Police say the driver is cooperating with police and is not believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, ESPN reports. Agent Jeff Sperbeck said the driver swerved into the bike lane at a busy intersection.

Knapp, 58, had been preparing to head to the East Coast for the start of training camp. Knapp has worked with some of the game's best quarterbacks in a 25-year NFL career that has included time as quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, NBC reports. He was hired by the Jets in January. Police said Tuesday that Knapp was still hospitalized in critical condition, reports the AP. "If everybody could just keep praying because we need a small miracle right now," wife Charlotte Knapp said. "Just keep him in your prayers."