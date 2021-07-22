Dax Shepard Defends Use of Testosterone Shots

(Newser) – After waiting a decade to get a call to appear in a Marvel superhero movie, Dax Shepard decided to stop waiting and bulk up on his own, with help from testosterone injections. The actor made the reveal Monday on his Armchair Expert podcast while speaking with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. "Can I comment on the size of your biceps right now, Dax?" Kutcher said, per USA Today. "You're getting Joe Rogan arms in there. It's phenomenal! I mean, you look like He-Man right now." Shepard, who gave his weight as 210 pounds, said he'd gained 24 pounds of muscle during the COVID-19 pandemic by working out "six days a week" and using "heavy testosterone injections," which comes with various risks, including an increased risk of blood clots.

story continues below

Both guests seemed a little concerned, with Kutcher warning Shepard to "be careful." But Shepard said low testosterone runs in his family and he was only using injections to reach his "28-year-old testosterone level." "I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge," he said. But "I'm 46, they're not gonna call" so "I just have to do it for my own amusement." "Mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive," he added, per People, noting he was depressed after filming 2017's CHIPS and planned on retiring. But after taking testosterone, "all of a sudden I was on fire to work," he said, adding he liked this newest version of himself. "I like happy Dax," said Kunis. (Shepard recently spoke about a relapse with opioids.)