Everybody Loves New Season of Ted Lasso

(Newser) – More than 40 critics are unanimous: season two of Apple TV's Ted Lasso rocks. The first season of the show about an American football coach hired to revamp an English soccer team was a surprise hit with audiences and critics alike, prompting Emmy nominations for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis. The follow-up season, premiering Friday, has a 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with some saying it's even better than the first.

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan gives it five stars, describing a "broadening and deepening" that must've seen risky "in a show predicated on bringing light comic relief to viewers." But "it's paid off" thanks to a new foe—a sports psychologist played by Sarah Niles—who "is the catalyst for growth in Ted in ways that stay true both to him and to the show’s comic, tender spirit." Plus "all our favorites are back," some with their own storylines.

"One of the biggest strengths of the new season is that the supporting actors who portray the soccer players are spotlighted," writes Kelly Lawler at USA Today. For her, season two "establishes the staying power of Lasso, and then some. Funnier, deeper and more ambitious than the inaugural outing," the new episodes "significantly up the physical antics" while "the writers double down on mining comedy from silliness and optimism."