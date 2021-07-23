Singer to Pay for Funerals of 3 Young Country Fans

(Newser) – Country star Luke Combs, one of the headliners of the Faster Horses Festival, is paying for three fans’ funerals. Three men were found dead in a camping trailer at the Michigan country music festival last weekend, and two more were found in the trailer alive but suffering from carbon monoxide exposure, per the AP. Authorities say a generator placed too close to the trailer was the source of the carbon monoxide, USA Today reports.

story continues below

Combs is covering expenses for Dawson Brown, 20; Kole Sova, 19; and Richie Mays, 20. A GoFundMe was set up for the families of the men who died and to help with hospital bills for the two who survived—Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt. A fourth person died at the festival in an unrelated incident. Police are looking into the death of Melissa Havens, 30, who was found dead on Saturday morning, the Detroit News reports. (Read more country music stories.)