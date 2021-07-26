Hillbilly Elegy Author Slams Childless Liberals

(Newser) – Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance continues to make headlines as he campaigns for a Senate seat. This time, Vance, who is running to replace Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio when he retires, had harsh words for Democrats who don't have kids, the Federalist reports. The "childless left," people like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, and Pete Buttigieg, have "no physical commitment to the future of this country," Vance said Friday during a speech to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute’s conference on the Future of American Political Economy.

story continues below

"Why is this just a normal fact of … life, for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?" he continued. He noted that some Democrats want to amend the voting age to 16, and then offered his own idea: give all children a vote, but let their parents control that vote, because parents should have more voting power than childless adults, the Hill reports. He went on to raise alarms about what he called a "civilizational crisis" in the US. "We should worry that in America, family formation, our birth rates, a ton of indicators of family health have collapsed." (Read more JD Vance stories.)