(Newser) – It's not really surprising that Kanye West's latest album didn't drop on the day it was supposed to. What is odd, however, is where he appears to be holed up as he finishes Donda, named for his late mother. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper posted on Instagram what the Daily Beast calls a "grim" photo of his current digs: a small, nearly empty room with just a bed, armoire, wall-mounted TV, and what appears to be West's luggage and clothing lying on the floor. The room is said to be located somewhere inside Atlanta's 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, though Page Six hasn't yet been able to figure out which part.

"He's in a private space inside the building" is all that a tight-lipped "insider" would tell the outlet. Sources say there's a suite within the stadium with a sign outside that reads "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium." Donda West, Ye's mom, died in 2007 after complications following plastic surgery. The stadium was also the site of the performer's Thursday night listening party for Donda, an event that included a snack menu with some rather steep prices, per Page Six. Think $50 for chicken tenders, $40 for hot dogs, and $45 for cookies and brownies (though some point out those numbers were likely prices for enough to feed an entire suite). No word on when Donda, originally set to be released last Friday, will actually emerge. (Read more Kanye West stories.)