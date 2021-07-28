Kelly Clarkson Must Pay Ex $2M a Year in Support

(Newser) – Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's marriage may be all but over, but the "richer" part of their vows still appears to be coming into play. According to an order handed down Tuesday as part of their divorce proceedings, the singer must pay nearly $200,000 a month to Blackstock, the breakdown being $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support for their two kids, reports People. TMZ says it's actually kind of a win for Clarkson, as her estranged husband had asked the support be set at $436,000 a month. She'll also have to cover Blackstock's $1.25 million in attorney fees. If you're wondering how that will impact Clarkson's wallet, the Blast reports court documents put her monthly income at $1,583,617.

There are two big "buts," however, according to TMZ. That spousal support will only last for two years (the length ties to the duration of their marriage), and the court still hasn't weighed in on whether their prenup is valid. If a judge determines it is, then Blackstock will get whatever he agreed to under the prenup. The court documents reportedly state that Blackstock is phasing out of his career as an entertainment manager and plans to work full-time as a Montana rancher. Clarkson has primary physical custody of River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. (Read more Kelly Clarkson stories.)