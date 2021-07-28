Senators Ready to Go Ahead With $1T Infrastructure Deal

(Newser) – A month and several major disagreements after President Biden announced that a deal had been reached on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, senators from both parties say they're ready to forge ahead after resolving some major issues. "We are prepared to move forward," lead GOP negotiator Sen. Rob Portman said Wednesday, per CNBC. Democratic negotiator Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also said a deal had been reached and most of the bill's text had been completed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has promised that the Senate will pass the bipartisan bill before the August recess, plans to hold a vote on a motion to proceed as soon as Wednesday night, Politico reports.

story continues below

Passing the deal will require the support of all 50 Democratic senators and at least 10 Republicans. Portman announced the deal alongside four other GOP negotiators, but it's not clear how many other Republicans will vote for the plan. Sources tell the AP that at a closed-door lunch Tuesday, some GOP senators spoke in favor of the plan while others argued against doing anything that would clear the way for Biden's wider $3.5 billion "human infrastructure plan," which would expand social services. Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said the bill would probably pass if the Wednesday vote to start debate succeeds, thought it might take a "good amount of time" before the final vote, the Hill reports. (Read more infrastructure stories.)