NFL Star Faces Accusations From Cannabis Company

(Newser) – An All-Pro NFL receiver is among those facing allegations of fraud and money laundering by a California cannabis company. Genetixs filed a suit, which seeks damages, accusing Julio Jones and his co-defendants of selling its product since March and pocketing the proceeds, the Tennessean reports, which ran about $3 million per month. In addition to Jones, the filing names his former NFL player Roddy White and White's company, SLW Holdings, which has a stake in Genetixs. The cannabis company says Jones and White conspired with a former manager of the site.

An SLW Holdings lawyer called the "vague allegations" against Jones and White without merit. Jones' team, the Tennessee Titans, had no comment on the suit. Genetixs also said the two caused millions of dollars' worth of damage to company machinery and property at its Desert Hot Springs location, per Bleacher Report. They were teammates for several years with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones, 32, a two-time All-Pro, was traded to the Titans in June. White spent all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Falcons; he retired after 2015. (Read more cannabis stories.)