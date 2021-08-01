NHL Player's Wife Accuses Him of Throwing Games

(Newser) – The wife of a star NHL player has lodged bombshell accusations against her husband on social media, accusing him of betting on his own games and even throwing them, reports the San Jose Mercury News. Anna Kane made the accusations against Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in a series of Instagram posts, per CBS Sports. The NHL's Kane has a history of gambling problems. Two of his wife's bigger accusations:



"How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he's obviously throwing games with bookies to win money?" Anna Kane wrote. "Hmm, maybe someone needs to address this."

"Can someone ask (NHL Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?"

The posts are not available, but screen shots were in circulation, including here. The NHL says it has launched an investigation, and the Sharks announced their support of the move, notes Bleacher Report. The 29-year-old Kane has four seasons left on a $49 million contract he signed three years ago. He previously played for the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres. Anna Kane says her husband is a gambling addict whose addiction has made life "hell" for her and their young daughter. Earlier this year, Evander Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing $10.2 million in assets and $26.8 million in liabilities. In 2019, a Vegas hotel sued him over $500,000 in unpaid gambling debts, though the suit was dropped last year. (Read more NHL stories.)