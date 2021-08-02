Canada Upsets US in Women's Soccer

(Newser) – The US women's soccer team will be hunting bronze, not gold, in their next game. Team USA fell to Canada on Monday in a 1-0 upset in the semifinals, reports NPR. The US couldn't muster a goal despite decent chances, while American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had to leave in the first half after colliding with teammate Julie Ertz. The game was 0-0 at that point and remained so until the 75th minute, when Canada's Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick after being fouled by Tierna Davidson, per NBC Sports. Watch the goal here.

The tough break for the US on the goal is that backup goalkeeper Adrianna Franch guessed correctly on the kick, but narrowly missed saving it. The US will play either Australia or Sweden on Thursday for the bronze medal, per CBS News. The victory for Canada marks the first time in 20 years the women's team has beaten USA, reports the Guardian. The US, meanwhile, had won 44 straight matches prior to the Olympics, but they have now lost twice during the Games. (Read more Team USA (soccer) stories.)