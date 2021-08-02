Lindsey Graham Has COVID

(Newser) – Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated—but his symptoms are mild and he's "very glad" he had his shots. "I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning," the South Carolina Republican tweeted Monday. The 66-year-old said he feels like he has a sinus infection and will be quarantining for the next 10 days. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he said. "My symptoms would be far worse." He wore a mask when he spoke to reporters ahead of the announcement Monday.

Graham, the first vaccinated senator to test positive for the virus, was vaccinated in December and has long supported vaccination campaigns, the AP reports. The CDC has described "breakthrough" infections as rare. Sources tell CNN that Graham was among a small group of senators who attended a gathering on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat on the weekend. Manchin's office declined to comment on who was in attendance. "Sen. Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID-positive individual," a spokesman said. (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)