'There Is No Good Trump,' McCain Says About Mary

(Newser) – Meghan McCain appeared on "The View" as usual Monday, but she wasn't on set when Mary Trump was interviewed. The former president's niece took a shot at her anyway, Deadline reports. "It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you are all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st-century America." The other hosts just let that sit there for a while. Trump had just criticized her uncle for "using racism as a platform," per The Wrap, and talked about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. McCain, the show's conservative voice, later responded to Trump on Twitter.

"There is no 'good' Trump family member to me," McCain wrote. "Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*** alone." Trump's uncle has regularly ripped McCain's father, the late US Sen. John McCain, who made sure the former president wasn't invited to his funeral in 2018. Mary Trump and Meghan McCain had a few tense moments of their own a year ago on the ABC show after McCain accused Trump of cashing in on her family name, per the Daily Beast. Trump, who was on the show to promote her new book The Reckoning, criticizes the former president as a leader and a person regularly. Mary Trump and McCain are unlikely to have this issue, at least on "The View," again: McCain's last day on the show is Friday. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)