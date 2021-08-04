After 2 Decades Together, John Corbett, Bo Derek Secretly Wed

(Newser) – John Corbett and Bo Derek have been together nearly two decades, but they keep their relationship pretty quiet publicly. So it should come as no surprise that when the two decided to tie the knot, they did so secretly. Corbett, 60, revealed Tuesday on The Talk that he and Derek, 64, got married in December, Page Six reports. "We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing where everybody looks back and hated it," Corbett explained. "Let’s get one nice thing out of this."

Hollywood agent Norby Walters set the couple up in 2002. Derek's husband of 22 years, John Derek, had died in 1998. Yahoo News notes that back in 2016, Corbett said the secret to a long relationship was not to get married, while Derek had said the year prior that there was no pressure for them to get hitched since they were older and didn't have kids. But the pair has also spoken out about their love for one another. People reports that last year, Derek said of Corbett, "He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy." And Corbett said in 2018, "We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around." (Read more Bo Derek stories.)