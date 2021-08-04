Boat That Got Stuck in Suez Canal Docks, 4 Months Late

(Newser) – Four months late, the massive container ship that blocked the Suez canal for nearly a week has docked in the UK. The Ever Given, the 1,300-foot-long cargo ship that got stuck against a bank in March, had been held by the Egyptian authorities in charge of the canal for months after it was freed, the Guardian reports. The losses and damages from the incident, which created a huge traffic backlog and caused disruptions around the globe, are estimated to total more than $1 billion.

The Suez Canal Authority and the ship's owner, Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, disagreed on the compensation the SCA wanted, until an agreement was finally struck. Boats sprayed jets of water to celebrate as the Ever Given sailed off in freedom, and when it arrived in Felixstowe, Britain's busiest container port, on Tuesday, dozens of people—some of whom brought chairs and binoculars—were on hand to watch it dock. It had originally been scheduled to arrive in April, the BBC reports. (Read more Suez canal stories.)