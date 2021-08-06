Famous-for-Being-Famous Heiress Tries Cooking Show

(Newser) – Paris Hilton has a cooking show on Netflix. Take a moment to process that if you need to. If you haven’t thought of her since 2007 when The Simple Life ended, that’s understandable. She’s actually cooked on camera before—her puzzling lasagna tutorial is available on YouTube, Vice reports. Now her kitchen time in all its confusing glamour is a regular thing. And it’s not all bedazzled gloves cute penguin kitchen timers. She also hosts guests, and the viewers get to eavesdrop on the conversations. Demi Lovato drops by to make ravioli, and also talk about some of her more serious struggles, Vice reports. Hilton’s brand is being out of touch, and she plays it for laughs in Cooking With Paris.

In one episode she asks, “What do chives look like?” Her frittata recipe looks plausibly good, though, Eater opines. It’s clear she’s in on the joke. Whether you find it charming or not, don’t look for nonstop useful cooking tips. Kim Kardashian has to explain to Hilton what tongs are, the Daily Beast reports. The meals are all over the map—in one episode she dips french toast in Frosted Flakes. In another she makes filet mignon with her mother and sister, the Cut reports. One consistent element—she keeps trying to force a new catchphrase. “That’s hot” went out with the 2000s, and now Hilton is trying to squish “living” and “slaying” together to make “sliving.” Oh, Paris. Stop trying to make fetch happen. (Read more Paris Hilton stories.)